Madison County Commission Chairman calls out ADOC, ADOC Commissioner blames COVID-19 and federal court order

The current procedure for the transport of inmates from Madison County to Kilby Correctional Facility does not contemplate the expense to Madison County in transporting a minimal number of inmates at a given time. Specifically, transporting one or 2 inmates at a time to ADOC custody demonstrates a lack of understanding in the fiscal burden assumed by Madison County to transport a prisoner 205 miles, one-way, only to turn around a day or two later and transport one or 2 more inmates. A visionary, more fiscally responsible alternative would be to allow Limestone Correctional Facility - 16.5 miles from the Madison County Jail - to process the intake of inmates. This change in procedure would save financial costs for every county in north Alabama and make common sense.