Limestone County man charged with capital murder held without bond after first court hearing

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man charged with capital murder made his first court appearance today.
Investigators say Travis Stanley killed his neighbor Joey Sutton in May of 2020.
According to officers, Sutton confronted Stanley over threats made because Sutton’s child was seen riding a bike down the road with a slingshot. Sutton was later found deceased in the driveway, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Stanley is being held without bond.
