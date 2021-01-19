Huntsville Hospital Foundation will host Party in the Park fundraiser to benefit Madison Hospital

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Valentine’s Day celebrations will look a little different this year, but if you are looking for a safe and fun date night, Huntsville Hospital Foundation has just the thing.
Party in the Park will feature one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time, “When Harry met Sally.” The Drive-in movie night is February 12 in the Hexagon Building shaped parking lot.
Two show times are available at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Each ticket includes the drive-in movie, a gourmet- packed dinner and a chance to bid on great prizes.
Hospital President Mary Lynne Wright says the hospital is really excited about doing this event.
“I think everybody is looking for a way to get out but to be safe at the same time. So we’re excited about this,” said Wright.
Funds raised will help the hospital purchase a new imaging C-Arm machine for the operating room. Tickets for Party in the Park are $75 per person and can be purchased online at bidpal.net/party2021, or by calling (256) 265-8077. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
