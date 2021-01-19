Elkmont teenager charged with capital murder requests speedy trial

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The attorney for the Limestone County teen accused of killing his family in 2019 is asking for a speedy trial.
That’s according to a motion filed today.
Mason Sisk was charged as an adult in the shooting deaths of his father, stepmother, and three siblings at their home in Elkmont in 2019.
Investigators say Sisk shot all five family members in the head, including his 6-month-old brother.
A judge said Sisk can not be disciplined in Juvenile Court.
The case was sent to a grand jury.
