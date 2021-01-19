Decatur boy back home; beats COVID related illness

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - We have a positive update on a young Decatur boy who’s battled an unusual bi-product of COVID-19.
We’re told he was suffering from multi-system inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C.
That’s an exaggerated response to COVID-19, affecting school aged kids. Although it’s not very common, it can be very serious.
Xyden was sent to the ICU and put on breathing and feeding tubes.
After ten days there... we’re pleased to announce, Xyden has checked out, and back at home!
We talked with his mother Brooke Willis to see how he is recovering.
“I’m just blessed that he’s here. I’m thankful that my child made it through. I am thankful that he’s eating more. I’m thankful he is playing with his brothers and sisters,” Willis said.
Willis says Xyden is going to physical therapy and will go to a clinic in Birmingham once a month for check ups.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.