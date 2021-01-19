Cullman Co. deputy returns to work, welcomed back by dad

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Eleven months after he was seriously hurt in a car accident, Cullman County Deputy Adam Clark returned to work Tuesday morning. His dad, Greg, welcomed him back on the radio.
On February 11, 2020, Deputy Clark and his K9 partner, Figo, were severely injured in the accident on Hwy. 69 South near Bremen. Sheriff Matt Gentry said dispatch lost contact with Clark during a stint of heavy rain. Cullman Sheriff’s deputies, Cullman Police, and Cullman EMS started looking for Clark and found him with the help of GPS.
After recovering from several surgeries at Huntsville Hospital, Clark was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta so he could rehab and get stronger.
Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry posted on Facebook, January 19, “After almost a year of hard work, therapy, and a tremendous amount of love and support from his friends, family, co-workers and the entire community; Adam is back!”
“While it may be bittersweet due to the recent passing of Figo, Adam is ready to be back. He was not ready for the surprise Sheriff Gentry and Adam’s dad - Greg - had prepared for him. When Deputy Clark began this morning’s tour of duty, it was his Father’s voice he heard on the other end of the radio. Welcome back Adam. Be safe out there.”
