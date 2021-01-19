COVID-19 in Alabama: 1,803 new confirmed cases on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 338,983 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.
The state is tracking another 87,560 probable cases of COVID-19.
There were 1,803 new confirmed cases added Tuesday. There have been 5,101 confirmed deaths statewide.
The state reports 39,504 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,798 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
There have been 221,961 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.
The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Tuesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
