Buc-ee’s opening in Leeds

LEEDS, AL (WBRC) - Buc-ee’s will unveil its new travel center in Leeds with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 25, 2021.
The celebration will mark the second Buc-ee’s location in Alabama. The first one is in Loxley in South Alabama.
Buc-ee’s Leeds will have 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options.
“Leeds is home to a vibrant community that we feel honored to join,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “The new location is conveniently located for travelers––just east of Birmingham and on the way to Atlanta. We are thrilled to offer a friendly pit stop for passersby and provide residents of Leeds with new employment opportunities.”
You can apply for jobs using this link.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.