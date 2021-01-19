ADPH addresses “disaster” in trying to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Like many of the hospitals with COVID-19 patients in Alabama, Decatur Morgan Hospital is reporting a small drop in patients.
Right now, there are 73 people there battling the virus.
The Morgan County Health Department had 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine on the first day of distribution to folks 75 and older and used every single one. Some people were turned away because the health department ran out.
The Health department does have 300 more doses to distribute on day two and hopes to give out 1,500 doses this week.
Judy Smith with Alabama’s Department of Public Health says the big barrier with vaccine distribution remains limited supply.
Smith does want you to know there is light at the end of the tunnel, and says slowly but surely, we will get everyone vaccinated.
She does acknowledge it’s been a bumpy road so far for people trying to make appointments through ADPH.
“The state appointment system was somewhat of - for lack of a better word - a disaster. A lot of people couldn’t get in, a lot of people called over and over again. It was just very emotionally traumatic and a lot of despair that went with it. So, we’re going to honor the appointments that have been made this week,” Smith said.
Smith says that ADPH is still working to get more medical providers and pharmacies set-up to distribute the vaccine.
Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers emphasizes the importance of donating blood if you have previously tested positive for the virus to go toward monoclonal antibody treatments.
