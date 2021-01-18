A sunny & breezy MLK Day ahead of a wet week

Happy Monday! No need for an umbrella today, but that won’t be the case the rest of the week.
We’re waking up to a few clouds and maybe even a few sprinkles out there this morning, but overall, it is just cool for everyone. Temperatures are into the low to mid 30s for much of the Valley and will stay around average as we move into the afternoon. Today should be fairly pleasant, but our one issue will be wind. It will be breezy today with a west wind at 10 to 15 mph, with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph. Expect plenty of sunshine as we go through the day today with high temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Clouds will increase through the overnight tonight ahead of our next cold front which will sweep through on Tuesday. This will bring some of us a few light showers, but mainly just turn the wind to the northwest and keep afternoon temperatures into the upper 40s. Those that don’t see rain may still make the 50s. It is the end of the week we will need to keep an eye on, as the track of a low-pressure system will determine whether or not we will see inches of rain Thursday into Friday, or just a few tenths. Still a few days away and much can change so keep checking back for the latest updates!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
