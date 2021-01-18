Chances for rain each day for the rest of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with lows dipping into the low to middle 50s. Clouds will increase on Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s, some scattered rain showers will be possible off and on throughout the day with rainfall totals staying on the lighter side.
We are keeping our eye on a center of low pressure that will move in late Wednesday night into Friday. Widespread, moderate rain showers will be expected through the day on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.
Showers will likely continue into the early part of the day on Friday with isolated thunderstorms. Right now, most communities should see ½” to 1″ of rainfall with this system.
However, recent model data is suggesting a more southern track of the low pressure center, this would result in lower rainfall totals, check back for the latest. Next weekend looks mild with temps in the middle 50s and a chance at showers for Sunday.
The pattern looks to remain unsettled heading into next week with temperatures remaining in the 40s and 50s.
