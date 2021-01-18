A sunny & breezy MLK Day ahead of a wet week

Clouds will increase through the overnight tonight ahead of our next cold front which will sweep through on Tuesday. This will bring some of us a few light showers, but mainly just turn the wind to the northwest and keep afternoon temperatures into the upper 40s. Those that don’t see rain may still make the 50s. It is the end of the week we will need to keep an eye on, as the track of a low-pressure system will determine whether or not we will see inches of rain Thursday into Friday, or just a few tenths. Still a few days away and much can change so keep checking back for the latest updates!