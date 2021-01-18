UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify man killed in shooting on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Huntsville Police identified the victim involved in a shooting as 22-year-old Dallis Patrick Ryan Wolfe.
Wolfe’s family tells us he was a senior psychology major at Alabama A&M. He was a resident of Saint Petersburg, Florida and had just returned to campus late last week.
Wolfe’s family said the police are being vague about the fatal shooting. They said they haven’t learned much about the moments leading up to the shooting.
His parents arrived in Huntsville Tuesday afternoon to get more information. His family confirmed the suspect knew Wolfe and was staying with him at his college dorm.
“Dallis was quiet, he was private but he was so meritable,” said his aunt Jennifer Howard-Black. “He has never been in trouble, very respectful. He was coming becoming affectionate. I remember Thursday he was like ‘Auntie I am getting ready to leave’ and he reached for a hug first and that was huge for me because I normally had to make him give me a hug.”
Huntsville Police said they are still investigating the homicide that took place near Century Street.
Original: Huntsville Police confirm a man who was shot in north Huntsville this afternoon has now died.
The shooting happened at Huntsville Place Apartments around 1 p.m. Monday. According to officials with HEMSI, one male patient was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he later died.
This is a developing story as the cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
