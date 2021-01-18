Morgan County Health Department administers vaccines to people ages 75+

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Hopes were high for folks today at the Morgan County Health Department.
Judy Smith from the Alabama Department of Public Health says she is optimistic about the near future.
“One of the biggest things we’ve seen in the last few weeks as the vaccine has become available has been hope. People being able to grab on and realize absolutely how precious life is,” Smith said.
Hundreds of people 75 and over received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 18.
Smith says she has seen countless people carry a sense of fear and despair throughout this pandemic and not feeling like there is anything they can do about it. Now with the vaccine, there is the potential for a better quality of life.
“They can get back to the things they want, they can see their families, their families can come see them and they can get out and about,” Smith said.
Most health departments in north Alabama are anticipating 500-1,000 doses of the vaccine.
Smith says the doses will be very low after the first day of administering vaccines, but all health departments are expected to receive an additional shipment of the vaccine in the days following.
“As the vaccine comes in we’re going to give it to folks until we all get where we need to be,” Smith said.
Smith says she hopes to have all of the 75 and over age group that wants to be vaccinated all have their first dose in the next few weeks.
“Once we have the majority of folks vaccinated then there is truly the belief that we can open back up to things that we’ve always wanted to do,” Smith said.
