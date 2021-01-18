Local residents express what they would like to see with the new administration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -This Wednesday is the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris.
WAFF 48 talked to some people at Big Spring Park in Huntsville to find out how they feel about the new leadership.
Staying informed and up to date with politics and current events happening around the nation is something Turner Richardson is familiar with.
He said the pandemic is one of his biggest concerns. He feels the Trump Administration could have done more to help people.
“He knew about it months in advance. He was told about it in January and him and Pence and the entire administration chose to ignore it. If they would have gotten ahead of it, we probably wouldn’t have gotten to the COVID count that we are at now,” said Richardson.
He’s hoping President Elect Joe Biden will make the vaccine available to more people to help reduce the spread.
“I know that they have been really suppressing that and they are limiting how much vaccines can go around. They have lied and fluctuated numbers, so that’s something I am really looking forward to,” said Richardson.
Emmanuel Tapia has lived in Huntsville the past 11 years. He’s from Panama in Central America. As an immigrant, he said the new leaderships immigration plans will have his attention.
“It’s hard work. A lot of it we have to pay for like the tests. I feel that some people have that misconstruction that immigrants are here to take somebody’s job, but that’s not what is. A lot of it is finding a better way of life,” said Tapia.
Local residents also said they are hoping the new administration will also provide more gun control and equality.
