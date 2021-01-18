Huntsville police take illegal drugs off the street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While on patrol last weekend, officers with the Huntsville Police Department recovered 31 grams of cocaine, and that’s not all.
North Precinct officers say they found drugs and scales in plain view of a car during a routine traffic stop. Further investigation led to the discovery of 31 grams of cocaine, almost $1200 in cash and an Oxycodone pill.
The offender was charged with trafficking Cocaine and POCS-Opioid.
Additionally, West Precinct officers noted a suspicious person in a hotel parking lot. As they continued to investigate, they found11 pounds of marijuana and $14,000 in cash.
That offender is also facing felony drug charges.
