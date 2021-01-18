COVID-19 in Alabama: 1,127 new confirmed cases on Monday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated January 18 at 10:13 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 337,180 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 86,848 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 1,127 new confirmed cases added Monday. There have been 5,099 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 38,763 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,716 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 221,961 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Monday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED JANUARY 18

COUNTY JANUARY 18 CASES (10 a.m.) JANUARY 17 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 3,870 3,865 +5
Cullman 5,569 5,556 +13
DeKalb 6,720 6,716 +4
Franklin 3,124 3,121 +3
Jackson 4,980 4,970 +10
Lauderdale 5,012 4,992 +20
Lawrence 2,003 2,002 +1
Limestone 6,953 6,933 +20
Madison 24,180 24,081 +99
Marshall 8,933 8,925 +8
Morgan 10,377 10,352 +25

