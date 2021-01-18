ADPH releases COVID-19 vaccine locator map

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Department of Public Health released a COVID-19 vaccine locator map that depicts sites other than hospitals that have been selected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the ADPH, the map is available on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard. WAFF is told the state’s allocation is minimal, so many sites may not have vaccine on hand.
“While hospitals in a few areas of the state have begun vaccinating other groups, most hospitals are still working to ensure their frontline workers are vaccinated. Information about hospital vaccine availability will be added later when vaccine is available for additional groups.” said ADPH in a statement.
Click here to view the full map and for more information regarding vaccine distribution.
