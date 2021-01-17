Sunny but breezy MLK Monday

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with a light breeze preventing any fog from developing, lows will be cold in the lower 30s.
Martin Luther King Junior Day on Monday will be mild with highs near 50 degrees, winds will be gusty at times in the afternoon with occasional gusts over 20 mph. Clouds will increase on Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s, some very isolated showers will be possible.
We are keeping our eye on a center of low pressure that will move in late Wednesday night into Friday. Widespread, moderate rain showers will be expected through the day on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Showers will likely continue into the early part of the day on Friday with isolated thunderstorms. Right now, most communities should see ½” to 1″ of rainfall with this system. However, recent model data is suggesting a more southern track of the low pressure center, this would result in lower rainfall totals, check back for the latest.
Next weekend looks mild with temps in the middle 50s and a chance at showers for Sunday.
