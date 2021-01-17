Sunny but breezy MLK Monday

We are keeping our eye on a center of low pressure that will move in late Wednesday night into Friday. Widespread, moderate rain showers will be expected through the day on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Showers will likely continue into the early part of the day on Friday with isolated thunderstorms. Right now, most communities should see ½” to 1″ of rainfall with this system. However, recent model data is suggesting a more southern track of the low pressure center, this would result in lower rainfall totals, check back for the latest.