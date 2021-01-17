One dead after boating accident in Cane Creek

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division identified the three individuals involved in the boating accident on Saturday.
According to ALEA, three individuals were aboard a flatbottom style boat when it capsized, tossing all three in the water. Dennis Glenn, 68, of Florence, John Melville, 42, and Mr. Melville’s six-year-old son, both of Marietta, Georgia, were aboard the vessel.
ALEA Marine Patrol Division will continue this investigation.
Original: One person is dead after a boat capsized in the Tennessee River.
One child was in the boat.
Friends of the victims said they were duck hunting when something went terribly wrong.
Here’s what we know:
A 911 call came in just before noon today that a boat capsized at Cane Creek on the Tennessee River.
Colbert County EMA Director Michael David said boaters and volunteer fire fighters pulled three people out of the water.
We know one person died.
Two others were taken to the hospital.
We don’t know right now the condition of the child that was onboard that boat.
We’re in contact with authorities to find out more about the person who died in the incident.
