Gloomy, and cold Sunday morning

Another chilly start to our day… but a little more warmth will be headed our way by the afternoon.
Starting off with overcast skies for the morning, eventually turning into partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours. Currently in the 30s, we will warm up to the upper 40s for the day ahead.
No surprise with the winds today… starting off calm, but picking up and becoming gusty as we head into the afternoon.
We will warm up for next week, see a little less sunshine, and a little more rain.
The next 10 days will be a mixed bag. Highs will be in the upper 40s and 50s, and we might even see a 60 degree day in there. Overall, the extended forecast looks comfortable, but rainy.
