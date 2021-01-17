Deputies shut down 2 illegal gambling establishments in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two illegal gambling establishments were shut down by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at two illegal gambling establishments located at 16328 Goode Rd Tanner, AL and 19799 George Washington St. Tanner, AL. Authorities said investigators seized 63 machines and over $11,000 cash.
According to deputies, Judy Wilson, 69, was arrested and charged with promoting gambling. Investigators said charges are pending for the owner of the establishment on George Washington Street.
WAFF is told, the Limestone County Sheriff’s office served notice from the DA’s Office to the two establishments in 2020 that their business operations violated the law. Both establishments ceased their gambling operations for a time, but they resumed again later and our office began receiving complaints.
