Brooks High School math teacher is placed on administrative leave

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said an alleged incident involving a Brooks High School teacher and a student has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Lauderdale County Schools Superintendent Jerry Hill placed Ashton McCluskey on paid administrative leave last week pending the outcome of an investigation by school officials.
“The student is a family member of one of our employees, so for that reason the case was referred to the SBI for further investigation,” Singleton said.
McCluskey is a seventh-grade math teacher at the school.
