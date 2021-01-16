Update: Huntsville Utilities restored power in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. Anyone still experiencing a service issue should call 256-535-4448.
Huntsville Utilities said the outage was caused by a section of power line that burned up along Old Big Cove. Electric operations crews replaced the damaged section of power line and restored service.
Original: Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in the Big Cove and Owens Cross Roads area this morning.
According to HU, The outage is on and along Old Big Cove Road from Old 431 to Taylor Road and on Taylor Road from Old Big Cove to Terry-Drake Road.
WAFF is told the cause is unknown at this time, but service will be restored as quickly as possible.
