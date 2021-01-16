A little bit of snow to start off the weekend

Chilly start to your day, with some snow flurries early this morning. We will see snow falling for most of our northern cities this morning as temperatures drop into the lower 30s.
Conditions, at the moment, aren’t looking to heavily impact morning travels for the Valley, but roads may be cool enough to create some slick spots on bridges.
Temperatures won’t warm up much by the afternoon, with the current 30s turning into the low 40s. Winds will still be present throughout the day, and still gusty. Winds will create a windchill this morning and make it feel uncomfortable throughout your day.
Sunday will be warmer with some sunshine for the afternoon hours. Gusty winds, now from the southwest, will finish off our weekend, eventually calming by Monday.
Getting past the weekend and into next week, temperatures return to the 50s and we will see the sunshine a bit more.
The next 10 days will bring our temperatures back to average, a bit above for a couple afternoons, and rain.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.