Limestone County Health Department to distribute COVID vaccine

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - We are just days away from people 75-years-and-older getting the chance to roll up their sleeves to receive their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting January 18, Alabamians 75-years-and-older will line up for their vaccine, if they were able to schedule an appointment.
The Limestone County Health Department is one of few distributing the vaccine by appointment only to those 75 and older, as well as first responders.
The Limestone County Health Department is located on Clyde Mabry Drive and will be administering vaccines from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Motorists should enter from US-31 south and those not getting the vaccine should use caution in the area.
While there are no more appointments available, the Alabama Department of Public Health is working to get more vaccines in the area to continue distribution.
Appointments for vaccination at a county health department can be made by calling the ADPH toll-free hotline at 1-855-566-5333. Calls are answered from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week. Participating providers can be viewed here.
