Cold 20s tonight with some sunshine & 40s Sunday

Breezy NW winds will gradually taper off this evening with skies staying mostly cloudy, lows will be quite chilly again dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Early cloudy on Sunday will start to thin out by lunchtime with temps reaching the middle to upper 40s, winds could be breezy at times out of the southwest. The clearing continues into Sunday night with lows on Monday morning in the lower 30s. Martin Luther King Junior Day on Monday will be very sunny with temps staying below average in the middle 40s. Some more mild air will settle in for Tuesday as high temps will rebound back into the middle 50s with partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday will be dry through the early evening with rain showers moving in late Wednesday night into Thursday. Widespread soaking rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in for Thursday, rainfall could be heavy at times and some communities could pick up over two inches of rain through Friday afternoon. We will continue to monitor the potential for some stronger thunderstorms with Thursday’s system.
The pattern looks to stay unsettled into next weekend and the following week with additional chances for rain and storms.
