Cold 20s tonight with some sunshine & 40s Sunday

Early cloudy on Sunday will start to thin out by lunchtime with temps reaching the middle to upper 40s, winds could be breezy at times out of the southwest. The clearing continues into Sunday night with lows on Monday morning in the lower 30s. Martin Luther King Junior Day on Monday will be very sunny with temps staying below average in the middle 40s. Some more mild air will settle in for Tuesday as high temps will rebound back into the middle 50s with partly cloudy skies.