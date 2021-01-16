ADPH working on hotline capacity fix, plus more

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There have been continued problems with the state vaccine hotline.
Dr. Karen Landers with the State Health Department said ADPH is working to actively to increase hotline capacity. Doctor Landers also explained what went wrong there.
She said initially, the plan was for people to call their county health departments directly to make vaccine appointments.
However, call volume exceeded capacity at those departments.
The hotline was then set-up with 100 lines and 165 people to answer calls. ADPH is working with the hotline contractor to double that capacity.
The Department of Public Health is also working to set-up a vaccine registration system online.
“We should have an online pre-registration portal up within the next couple of days and we will also have an online appointment system. I hope that will be available in the next week or two at the latest,” said Dr. Landers.
Finally, Doctor Landers said that ADPH is actively enrolling more and more providers to give the vaccine to ease demand at your local health department.
So far, more than 500 have signed up. Now they’re waiting on vaccine shipments from the federal government.
