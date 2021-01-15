UNA nursing students receive free COVID vaccines from Helen Keller Hospital

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Helen Keller Hospital provided free COVID-19 vaccines to UNA nursing students this week.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, UNA’s Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions students took turns at the Well Care Center receiving the vaccine.
University of North Alabama nursing student Clayton King said her cousin is a physician who offered her a serious piece of advice concerning the COVID-19 vaccine.
“She said get one as soon as you can,” King said Thursday, moments after receiving the first of two rounds of the vaccine at Helen Keller Hospital’s Well Care Center.
“I was so excited,” King said. “I was really hoping to get one.”
Student Sara Ramey said the students are not the only ones benefiting from the vaccines.
“I’m glad we can receive it to protect our patients and protect us as well,” Ramey said.
Student David Cunningham said he appreciates the opportunity to receive the vaccine.
“As students, we are all worried about what COVID can do to us while we’re in a clinical environment,” he said.
Keller Marketing Coordinator Hunter Nicholson said they vaccinated nursing students Thursday morning and afternoon.
Northwest-Shoals Community College nursing students received the vaccine Thursday morning.
Keller is also administering vaccines to first responders and others in the health care field.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.