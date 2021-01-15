UPDATE: Person trapped in trench on Jeff Road worksite dies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson confirmed one person died after being trapped in a collapsed trench on Friday afternoon.
Officials with the Madison County Coroner’s Office say a person was working in a trench on Jeff Road when a wall of dirt collapsed, trapping the worker underneath. When crews arrived on the scene, they say the person was already deceased.
The cause of death was due to traumatic asphyxiation, according to the Coroner’s office.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
