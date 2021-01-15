Spanish and Antique House closed for a year due to ongoing renovations, pandemic; seeking donations

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A popular historic landmark in Guntersville is calling on the community for help.
The Spanish House and Antique Shop has been closed for over a year and was built in 1929.
It has been a landmark since then, but it currently stands in despair with major damage to the roof and ceiling.
Rosemary Mann’s mother Sandra Campbell is the owner. Mann said they were forced to close their doors due to delayed renovations.
“We were having work done on the roof, these are heavy tiles and nails that go with that. You know, at the construction site and as people are working stuff might fall and we didn’t think it was safe, initially,” said Mann.
With no money coming in, a generous friend decided to create a gofundme account to help with the cost.
“A roof like this could cost over $100,000 and the gofundme goal was $80,000. That was created by a friend of ours it was not created by us, but we were really grateful that someone was that kind to do something like that,” said Mann.
Mann said the hardest part is turning visitors away when they stop by to tour or purchase items.
“It’s a number of people that just come through here that love the Spanish House and they just think of it as a landmark and it’s comforting to them to be able to come and purchase something, or just come through,” said Mann.
Mann said right now they are waiting to hear back from the contractor to see when they can re-start the renovations.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.