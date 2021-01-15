Protesters use makeshift body bags to share a message

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tonight, members of the community put on a different kind of a protest, a silent one. Members of Black Lives Matter put makeshift body bags in front of Huntsville’s city hall ahead of Thursday’s city council meeting.
Members of the Black Lives Matter movement wanted to get a message across to city leaders, a message of injustices.
Members believe some of the injustice they’re witnessing is coming from local and national law enforcement.
By using these body bags, demonstrators had names of people killed in incidents with police in Huntsville, but also the case involving Dana Fletcher from Madison.
Speakers brought up incidents to city council members they feel weren’t investigated properly or handled correctly.
Remus Bowden, a member of the Black Lives Matter movement said the demonstration was meant to wake up city leaders.
The lack of awareness by our citizens and city leaders is apparent,” Bowden said. “ For those people we represent in those body bags, they don’t have that opportunity. That opportunity is gone.”
It’s important to note many of the cases of police involved shootings were ruled justified by the District Attorney, and the others are still under investigation. In the cases mentioned police also reported the person either had a weapon, or had a replica of a weapon.
We reached out to Huntsville Police Department for comment on this display and are waiting for a response.
Below are some of the names and stories behind those represented at Thursday night’s meeting.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.