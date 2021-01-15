North Alabama housing market boom continues

“If you are going to develop a piece of property that might hold 500 homes, that is going to be somewhere around 100 plus acres of land and it could take a year, a year and a half to get the roads in, the infrastructure, all the sewage and utilities and everything else,” Oxley said. “So if you see a piece of farm land or areas that have a lot of trees for example, we’ll have to go in there and start developing and depending on water flows it can take a lot of money and a lot of time. We need to plan ahead.”