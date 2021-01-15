Madison County responds to State lawsuit regarding Confederate monument

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was only a few months ago that a Confederate monument was moved from the Madison County Courthouse to Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville.
One month after the removal, Attorney Steve Marshall announced he was suing Madison County in violation of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.
Since then, Madison County has responded stating that because the Committee on Alabama Monument Protection didn’t respond to their request to remove within 90 days, the commission was allowed to move the monument.
The County claims provisions of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act are unconstitutional and violate sections of the Alabama Constitution.
The Memorial Preservation Act was passed in 2017 by the Alabama Legislature to protect architecturally significant buildings, memorial buildings, memorial streets and monuments located on public property for 40 or more years.
The 12th and final defense filed by the County states, “Neither Madison County, Alabama nor the Madison County Commission relocated, removed, altered, renamed, or otherwise disturbed a monument within the meaning of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.”
The response also says the commission does not owe the State the $25,000 fine they’re asked to pay.
