Madison County jury trials suspended through February

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jury trials are being put on pause once again in Madison County.
All Circuit Court jury trials for January and February are suspended immediately, according to a recent court order.
The announcement came from Judge Ruth Ann Hall’s office Friday as a precaution to rising coronavirus cases in the area. As a result, all district traffic, misdemeanor, small claims and district civil dockets are suspended immediately and will remain suspended until further notice.
Any attorneys and unrepresented people are advised contact an appropriate judge by phone or email for further instruction.
