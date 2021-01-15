“It’s not like everything’s getting better all of the sudden” Athens-Limestone doctor says in regards to low case numbers

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens-Limestone Hospital reached a peak number of COVID-19 patients following the holidays, but Dr. Matthew Hanserd says that does not mean they are in the clear.
“What you have to remember is when that peak is two and a half times what we were seeing during the summer, is that we’re still seeing a tremendous amount of patients everyday,” Hanserd said.
Hanserd says the hospital recently admitted the most amount of people since the start of the pandemic in March.
“It’s not like everything’s getting better all of the sudden,” Hanserd said.
Although things are still busy at the hospital, Hanserd says staff members are handling the workload well.
He has hopes for the near future and believes we are starting to see a downward deflection in the curve.
“My hope is that we will see a decrease here in the next few weeks if people keep doing what they’re supposed to do,” Hanserd said.
Hanserd was one of the first people in north Alabama to receive a COVID vaccine. Now that the vaccine is beginning to roll out to more people, he feels a sense of relief.
“We understand the community can be frustrated and they really want to get vaccines and they’re going to get it, it’s just going to take some time,” Hanserd said.
State health officers are urging you to be patient when it comes to getting the vaccine. They say if you want one, you will eventually get one, as soon as supply meets demand.
You’re also urged to continue following health guidelines to help protect others in your community.
