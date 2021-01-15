Hulaco receives federal grant for storm shelter

HULACO, Ala. (WAFF) - Hulcao is getting a new way to stay safe during future severe weather.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the community in southeast Morgan County should have an operational storm shelter in early 2022.
The North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments announced Wednesday Hulaco has been awarded a $74,944 grant from the federal Pre-Disaster Mitigation program to help pay for the shelter.
The shelter will be erected at the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department on Alabama 67. Ray Long, county commission chairman, said the fire department is responsible for a portion of the construction cost.
“We are pleased to have received notification of the grant award and look forward to working with the local volunteer fire department and county officials to see this project through to completion,” said Daniel Yurcaba, a NARCOG planner. “The project should begin in the next few months and will be completed by the spring of 2022.”
Yurcaba said the scope of the work includes the design and construction of the 90-person community safe room. He said it will include a restroom.
District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie said the storm shelter in Hulaco, east of Eva and west of Arab, near the Cullman County line, is overdue.
“I’m glad the area is getting one and that the grant money became available,” he said. “We’ve been needing one for a long time.”
Authorities said about 50 homes were either destroyed or damaged when an EF4 tornado tore through the region nearly 10 years ago in April 2011. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Station was set up as a disaster recovery center after the tornado.
Currently, Morgan County and its municipalities have 19 public storm shelters.
