Gusty winds continue for Friday afternoon

Gusty winds, along with some sunshine for your Friday afternoon.
Back into the 40s for today, with even cooler temperatures settling over us overnight and into Saturday. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s, with a chance at flurries headed into your Saturday morning.
The start to your weekend looks chilly, with lows in the 20s and highs only reaching the upper 30s. Gusty winds from Friday will carry over into your Saturday morning and afternoon, making it feel even cooler.
We will see a little warmth return to the Valley before the weekend is through with the upper 40s gradually turning into the middle and upper 50s.
Next week and the next 10 days will bring rain, and possible storms, but the good news being warmer temperatures will stick around.
