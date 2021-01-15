Fast food failures: Kitchen Cops crack down

We’ll begin in Huntsville, where the Sonic on Bob Wallace Avenue scored an 85 because of broken equipment, a blocked hand sink and brown residue on soda nozzles. Two Zaxby’s locations were also cited. The one at Highway 72 and I-65 in Athens was hit with a 75 score because of multiple food temperature issues, a blocked sink, problems with the hot water and a dirty ice machine. In Decatur, the Zaxby’s at Highway 31 and Grant Street scored an 82. It also had food temperature problems and issues with the hose at the dishwashing sink.