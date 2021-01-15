Fast food failures: Kitchen Cops crack down

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three of the lowest health department scores this week are in well known fast food joints across north Alabama. But, on the plus side - there were a full dozen perfect scores across Madison County this week.
We’ll begin in Huntsville, where the Sonic on Bob Wallace Avenue scored an 85 because of broken equipment, a blocked hand sink and brown residue on soda nozzles. Two Zaxby’s locations were also cited. The one at Highway 72 and I-65 in Athens was hit with a 75 score because of multiple food temperature issues, a blocked sink, problems with the hot water and a dirty ice machine. In Decatur, the Zaxby’s at Highway 31 and Grant Street scored an 82. It also had food temperature problems and issues with the hose at the dishwashing sink.
PF Chang’s in Bridge Street in Huntsville has made several appearances on Kitchen Cops over the years. It’s back on the poor performer’s list again with an 83 this week. It was written up for not having sanitizer in the bar dishwasher and a dirty ice machine.
Johnny Gryll’s II on University Drive had the lowest score of the week for Madison County with an 82. It had no hot water and multiple food safety paperwork problems.
The Drake Minimart at Drake Avenue and Patton Road got an 87 because of a missing thermometer and pink and black residue in the ice machine.
Fiesta Mexicana in Athens scored an 82 after inspectors found a dirty can opener, unlabeled chemical spray bottles and a broken fryer basket.
The lowest score overall this week comes from the James Food Mart food truck based in Limestone County. It had no running water, missing safety equipment and employees seen not wearing gloves or washing their hands properly.
As we mentioned at the top of this article, there were 12 perfect scores in Madison County this week:
- Publix Deli (Owens Cross Roads)
- Publix Produce Dept. (Winchester Rd.)
- Publix Produce Dept. (Meridianville)
- Mayfair Church of Christ
- Flight Plan Wine & Tapas
- Delightful Desserts (Kitchen)
- Delightful Desserts (Food Truck)
- Total Hors D’Oeurves Catering
- Ms. Pat’s
- Five Guys (Jones Valley)
- Superhero Chefs
- Pharmacy First
