Decatur man faces obscene matter charge following child porn investigation

(a) Any person who knowingly possesses with intent to disseminate any obscene matter that contains a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct shall be guilty of a Class B felony. Any transfer of the visual depiction from any electronic device to any other device, program, application, or any other place with storage capability which can be made available or is accessible by other users, is prima facie evidence of possession with intent to disseminate.