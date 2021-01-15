Decatur man faces obscene matter charge following child porn investigation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested Thursday on a charge related to child pornography.
On November 9, 2020, Decatur Police received information that a resident was allegedly in possession of child pornography. The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigated the allegation.
During the course of the investigation, Xaiver Terrell Reeves, age 23, was developed as a suspect in the complaint. A search warrant was executed on his residence on January 14, 2021.
Reeves was arrested for Possession of Obscene Matter. See below for more details on this charge.
He was then transported to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.
This investigation is still ongoing and more charges may be filed.
In the State of Alabama, Possession of Obscene Matter is defined as:
Alabama Criminal Code, Section 13A-12-192
Possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.
(a) Any person who knowingly possesses with intent to disseminate any obscene matter that contains a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct shall be guilty of a Class B felony. Any transfer of the visual depiction from any electronic device to any other device, program, application, or any other place with storage capability which can be made available or is accessible by other users, is prima facie evidence of possession with intent to disseminate.
(b) Any person who knowingly possesses any obscene matter that contains a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct shall be guilty of a Class C felony.
