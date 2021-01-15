Decatur City Councilman cleared of election complaint

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The youngest City Councilman in Decatur history has been cleared of complaints related to his 2020 campaign.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, General Counsel Hugh Evans closed his investigation of the complaint against Hunter Pepper this week. The complaint was made by Charles Kirby, the District 4 council incumbent who lost to Pepper in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
Pepper, 18, is one of four new members, all under age 40, elected in August to the five-member council to serve a four-year term. Councilman Billy Jackson was the only incumbent reelected. Two incumbents did not run again. The new council took office Nov. 2.
Evans said he talked to Pepper’s attorney in October after receiving the complaint. He chose not to send the case to Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson or the state Attorney General’s Office for potential criminal prosecution.
“I was satisfied with his answers to all of the questions so we closed the case,” Evans said.
Kirby’s complaint was that Pepper didn’t file the required paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office detailing his campaign contributions and expenses.
Political candidates are required to submit records if they “receive contributions or made expenditures for an election campaign in excess of $1,000,” according to information from the City Clerk’s office.
Kirby has said he believed Pepper spent more than that on yard signs.
Pepper said he wasn’t surprised with Evans’ findings that cleared him of any wrongdoing.
Pepper said his attorney, whom he declined to name, submitted the information and receipts to the state that showed his spending and contributions didn’t reach the $1,000 threshold.
“It’s a relief but I knew I didn’t do anything wrong,” Pepper said. “I did my research when I decided to run to make sure I knew what I needed to do.”
