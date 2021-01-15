Cold, sunny, and breezy for Friday with flurries possible overnight!

Happy Friday! We have made it to the end of the week!
Clouds are clearing out this morning after a cold front swept through the Valley quickly overnight last night. Some spots saw some showers, but they were very light. It is cold again this morning, ranging from the low to mid 30s, where we are seeing clearer skies, into the upper 30s and low 40s where the clouds have lingered a bit. Wind today will continue to stay strong out of the west southwest, occasionally gusting up to 35 mph. This will mean we will have wind chills into the upper 20s this morning and will stay into the low 30s this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures ranging from the low to mid 40s for most communities. Clouds will pick up this evening and overnight, and as they do, we expect to see a few areas of snow showers.
Snow does not look to be significant tonight, but these flurries and snow showers could lead to a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces, especially in areas of higher elevations. The best possibility for this will be across Southern Middle Tennessee and areas east of I-65 in Northeast Alabama. Flurries may linger into early parts of Saturday as well, but they should wrap up by midday. Temperatures will be into the upper 20s and low 30s to start Saturday. We will struggle to make it to 40-degrees Saturday as the wind will stay brisk as well. Gusts from the west will be between 10 to 20 mph. Sunday looks dry but still cool with high temperatures into themid 40s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
