Cold, sunny, and breezy for Friday with flurries possible overnight!

Clouds are clearing out this morning after a cold front swept through the Valley quickly overnight last night. Some spots saw some showers, but they were very light. It is cold again this morning, ranging from the low to mid 30s, where we are seeing clearer skies, into the upper 30s and low 40s where the clouds have lingered a bit. Wind today will continue to stay strong out of the west southwest, occasionally gusting up to 35 mph. This will mean we will have wind chills into the upper 20s this morning and will stay into the low 30s this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures ranging from the low to mid 40s for most communities. Clouds will pick up this evening and overnight, and as they do, we expect to see a few areas of snow showers.