Cold start to your Saturday morning, gusty winds through the day

Good Morning Tennessee Valley! Be prepared for a chilly start to your day with some snow flurries early this morning, especially in the northern cities.
Conditions at the moment are not looking to heavily impact morning travels for the Valley, but there could be some slick spots on bridges.
Temperatures won’t warm up much by the afternoon, with the current 30s turning into the low 40s. Winds will be present throughout the day and create a windchill this morning.
Sunday will be warmer with some sunshine in the afternoon. Gusty winds will eventually calm by Monday.
Temperatures will return to the 50s later during the week and we’ll see more sunshine.
The next 10 days will bring some rain, but luckily our temperatures will return back to average.
