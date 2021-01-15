Calhoun offering free computer classes, learn Microsoft basics, digital literacy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Let’s face it, we live in a digital world and it’s only going to get more digital from here!
Have you, or someone you know been looking for a way to improve your computer skills? If so, we have some good news.
Calhoun Community College is offering FREE digital classes in both Decatur and Huntsville.
The class will cover computer basics, internet basics and Windows 10. They will also briefly cover the basic principles of Microsoft word, excel, power point and outlook.
This is an entry-level computer class, on a hybrid schedule. The coordinator says classes will start in person, but move to a hybrid schedule.
Classes for the Huntsville campus begin February 1:
- Huntsville classes will meet on Monday and Wednesday each week form 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Classes will meet in the Adult Education area in room 30.
- Fore more information on Huntsville classes or to reserve your seat, contact Tawana.Boswell@calhoun.edu or call (256) 713-4866.
Classes on the Decatur campus begin February 16:
- Decatur classes will meet on Tuesday and Thursday each week from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Classes will meet at Building 9 in room 119.
- Fore more information on Decatur classes or to reserve your seat, contact Patti.Wilkins@calhoun.edu or call (256) 306-2966.
