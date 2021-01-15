Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship in need of donations

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Zack Greene’s loved ones say they had the idea to set up a scholarship in Zack’s honor as soon as they heard of his passing.
Bama Zack Greene died of COVID-19 January 5.
East Limestone Head Football Coach Jeff Pugh wants his memory to always live on.
”His life was spent serving other people, serving other kids,” Pugh said.
Bama Zack will never be forgotten in Limestone County. Now, his legacy of serving and encouraging others will live on forever.
“That’s the thing about this scholarship, he’s gonna be able to keep serving people,” Pugh said.
Zack spent more than 10 years wearing many hats for Limestone County football programs.
The Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship will be granted every year to two students to help with college expenses. Zack was constantly encouraging players and wanting them to see the bright side of everything.
East Limestone Football Player Tyler Moore recalls his time with Zack.
“It’s never going to be forgotten that he was here. It’s hard to explain,” Moore said.
A committee will help pick a male and female student athlete in Limestone County who embody Bama Zack’s character.
East Limestone Assistant Principal Clint Legg says this scholarship continues to give Zack a voice. With the Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship, Zack’s memory is here to stay.
“To have this scholarship named in his name and continue to help others for years to come, it’s a great great accomplishment for him and his life to know that he’s got a legacy that lives on and goes through children in Limestone County,” Pugh said.
The scholarship needs donations in order to make this possible.
“You should donate because Zack donates time and effort to Limestone County not just East not just Ardmore, he was about every school in this county,” Legg said.
You can make a donation in-person at First State Bank of the South, 1319 Highway 72 East, Athens, AL.
Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship
C/O Garth Garris
13833 Pinnacle Drive
Athens, AL 35613
Please make checks payable to Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship.
