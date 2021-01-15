Alabamians frustrated with vaccine sign up hotline; health dept. making improvements

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “The demand for vaccines currently exceeds the supply,” that’s the message from state health officials struggling to stay on track with a massive vaccine roll out.
Starting Monday, people 75-years and older will start getting their first dose of the vaccine.
That’s if they were able to get through the health department’s hotline (1-855-566-5333) to schedule an appointment.
What was supposed to be the light at the end of the tunnel has turned into a nightmare for some.
We’ve received dozens of calls and emails into our newsroom from people 75 and older who have been unable reach anyone on the COVID-19 vaccine hotline.
Jim Forthman from Decatur is just one of them.
“Well it’s ringing. Still busy, still busy,” Forthman said.
All week long Jim Forthman has been calling the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline, for at least 10 minutes, twice a day.
But each time he hears this: a busy signal. And email after email has come into our newsroom with the same concern.
“I mean you’ve got millions of people calling in, I don’t know what the exact number is, but there’s a lot of people over 75 in Alabama. And they want to get vaccinated,” Forthman said.
Jim Forthman says the contractor the health department hired to handle the phone lines could be doing much better.
" I consider this a serious bump in the road that they need to correct. In fact the contractor needs to correct it,” he said.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the contractor was set up with 100 lines and 165 people to answer those calls, but she recognizes it’s not enough.
“Our hotline has not worked very well. People have been able to get through and make appointments but it certainly has not been able to handle the demand of persons that have called,” Dr. Landers said.
So she says the plan is to have the amount of lines doubled.
However, that’s not the only concern, the health department says they ran out of appointments this week, but you can still get on that waiting list if you’re 75-years or older, a healthcare worker, or a first responder.
“We certainly have more people wanting appointments then have vaccine available. We are certainly hoping for more shipments, we have asked for more shipments,” Dr. Landers said.
Dr. Landers says in addition to improving the vaccine hotline, the health department is also working on getting an online portal up so people can get on the waiting list that way.
Forthman tells me he signed up with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.