41 Alabama ABC stores to temporarily close Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board announced that more than 40 of their stores will close Saturday in order to take precaution for the coronavirus pandemic.
WAFF is told the ABC Board is taking steps to ensure the safety and welfare of its employees and customers.
“Closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson. “Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our employees and patrons.”
Similar closures happened in March but were much more widespread.
The ABC Board said stores will stop operations at the end of business, Saturday, January 16 and are expected to reopen late February or early March.
Locations in North Alabama that will close include:
- Store 19, Decatur
- Store 23, Huntsville
- Store 43, Madison
- Store 74, Sheffield
- Store 90, Huntsville
- Store 97, Brownsboro
For additional information on operational changes visit http://alabcboard.gov/.
