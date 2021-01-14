Victim’s daughter in Scottsboro Zaxby’s shooting speaks out

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - We now know the names of both the victim who was shot at a restaurant in Scottsboro Monday night, and the suspect.
Tim Saint is the manager who was shot by a former employee at the Zaxby’s off Highway 72.
Randy William Atchley of Scottsboro has been identified as the suspect by police.
WAFF 48 talked to Tim Saint’s daughter, Amber Saint on how this tragedy has impacted her family.
“I was shocked when I found out,” said Amber Saint.
Saint received the news no child expects to hear about a parent. Especially on social media. She found out through a Facebook message that her father, Tim Saint, had been shot.
“It just made me angry at first because everybody was talking about it on Facebook and I hadn’t even found out that it had happen yet,” said Saint.
Tim works as a Manager at the Zaxby’s restaurant on John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro.
He was closing the store, when police investigators believe a former employee, Randy Atchley came to the back door. Police reported Atchley fired multiple shots. One of the bullets went through Tim’s shoulder and damaged one of his lungs.
Shortly after, Tim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Meanwhile, police believe Atchley fled the scene and set fire to his own home following a stand off with officers. His remains were later identified following an autopsy.
Amber said she does not know what could have led anyone to shot her father.
“He’s never told me anything like that. I feel like most of employees appreciate his determination and work ethic and for as long as I can remember even as a kid he’s always had multiple opportunities to lead around Scottsboro,” said Saint.
She said the hardest part is explaining what happened to her daughters.
“As a parent I try to protect them from anything bad or scary and I still haven’t figured out how I’m going to explain to them why something bad happened to their paw paw,” said Saint.
As of Wednesday, Tim is still recovering in the hospital following his surgery.
Amber said she is praying for closure for both families.
